Cherry Paloma is an award-winning hybrid strain by Raw Genetics that merges the bright, citrusy flavors of Trop Cherry with the rich, creamy gas of Georgia Pie. Its flavor profile features a blend of sweet cherries, zesty citrus, and deep, savory notes, with some phenotypes even showcasing hints of grapefruit. Its impressive genetics include heavy hitters like Gelatti, Kush Mints, Tropicana Cookies, and Cherry Cookies.

