About this product

The RAW 2 Piece Classic Shredder is a life saver! Designed to not only grind, but to fluff your stuff as you shred for the perfect consistency to roll up in a RAW Paper. Made from American-made Aircraft Grade Aluminum-Magnesium Alloy, the RAW 2 Piece Classic Shredder is high-quality and battle-tested. This “die hard” RAW Shredder also comes with a PTFE washer so you can grind just the way YOU want. A true classic!