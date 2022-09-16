This product is final sale. RAW’s Black rolling papers are double-pressed so they’re extra thin. Made from a hybrid blend of unbleached (not chlorine-whitened) fibres such as flax and hemp, the paper is a translucent natural off-white colour. The acacia gum line is non-toxic, and each paper features RAW’s patented criss-cross watermark, which helps prevent runs and maintains the even-burning characteristics. All RAW papers are vegan-friendly with no additives. Available in three sizes: 1 1/4" (50 per pack), king-size slim (32 per pack) or 1 1/4" double window (100 per pack).

