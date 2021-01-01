About this product

RAW Black Kingsize Slim are designed for the highest end smokers who prefer a longer smoke. This unique artisan paper is produced in the Alcoy region of Spain where the dry Valencian winds make humidity optimally low. RAW Black 1¼ is so thin that it allows you to truly taste your terps! RAW Black was created for a new generation as the next level of top shelf smoking materials. It’s like a Ferrari, it only runs on premium gas!



32 leaves per pack

50 packs per box