RAW Black Kingsize Slim are designed for the highest end smokers who prefer a longer smoke. This unique artisan paper is produced in the Alcoy region of Spain where the dry Valencian winds make humidity optimally low. RAW Black 1¼ is so thin that it allows you to truly taste your terps! RAW Black was created for a new generation as the next level of top shelf smoking materials. It’s like a Ferrari, it only runs on premium gas!
32 leaves per pack
50 packs per box
