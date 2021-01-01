About this product

The RAW Classic Challenge Cone is INSANE! It’s the biggest cone that any company has ever produced! It’s absolute madness and fits loads of smoking material. The point of this 2-footer is to make a memory that will last a lifetime. We want you sitting around with your friends 30+ years from now and still laughing about the time you smoked the RAW Challenge Cone! The rule is once you start it you have to finish it. Ready for the Challenge? Good Luck! …You’re gonna need it!