The RAW Classic 98 Special Cone are kinda in between a 1 ¼ and King Size cone. It is 98mm long so it’s longer than a 1 ¼ cone yet shorter than a Kingsize, but about as fat as a Lean Cone (which is skinnier than 1 ¼ and KS.) It’s a favorite for many bulk producers and for many smokers too!