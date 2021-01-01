Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Classic Emperador Cone

by RAW

About this product

The RAW Emperador is essentially a double-kingsize cone! It’s around 8″ long which is just long enough to still burn perfectly YET have so much oomph that it will smoke out a small crowd. This one is very popular for parties and gatherings!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand RAW
RAW
Shop products
RAW Natural Rolling Papers have developed a cult-like following. RAW are pure, less processed rolling papers unlike anything that you have ever seen or smoked. Because they contain a hybrid blend of unbleached (not chlorine whitened) fibers, the paper is a translucent natural light brown color. RAW is so thin that you can see through it.