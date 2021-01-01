About this product
Sometimes a Kingsize Cone just won’t cut it. The RAW Classic Peacemaker Cone is about 30% bigger than a Kingsize Cone for those times you really just want to smoke out! (But you’re not in the mood to go nuts with an Emperador or a Supernatural.)

RAW Natural Rolling Papers have developed a cult-like following. RAW are pure, less processed rolling papers unlike anything that you have ever seen or smoked. Because they contain a hybrid blend of unbleached (not chlorine whitened) fibers, the paper is a translucent natural light brown color. RAW is so thin that you can see through it.