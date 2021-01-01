About this product
RAW Classic is where it all began. The launch of RAW Classic transformed the smoking culture to a focus on quality and true naturalness. RAW is crafted from vegan, unbleached plant fibers and finished with the purest natural tree sap gumline. Each leaf is watermarked with our proprietary criss-cross steam imprint that helps prevent runs and maintain a smooth, even burn.
RAW Natural Rolling Papers have developed a cult-like following. RAW are pure, less processed rolling papers unlike anything that you have ever seen or smoked. Because they contain a hybrid blend of unbleached (not chlorine whitened) fibers, the paper is a translucent natural light brown color. RAW is so thin that you can see through it.