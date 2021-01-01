About this product

This RAW Cone Bro is a glass tip that goes on the outside of a cone instead of the inside and works with both pre-rolled cones and hand rolls. Just slip in your cone or roll, smoke and enjoy! The inside of this glass piece is etched to give a better grip to your cone and features the classic red RAW logo printed on the exterior. This is the easiest way to enjoy the glass experience while smoking a perfect RAW cone.