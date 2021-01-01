About this product

The most insane, over-the-top, baller rolling tray ever made!! With over 6 pounds of genuine crystal glass, this RAW Crystal Glass Rolling Tray is stunning! The RAW Crystal Glass Rolling Tray is made from a solid piece of extra-thick piece of lead-free crystal, so it will be extremely durable and scratch resistant for years to come. The minimalist rolling tray also has beveled edges, so the translucent crystal glass is smooth all over and won’t catch your material.



This extremely rare piece of fine smokeware is all about bringing your smoking game to the ridiculous next level! And of course, with such a beautiful tray we ask that you please only allow your absolute finest materials and papers to rest on this beautiful piece of rolling art.