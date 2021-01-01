About this product

The RAW Glass cone tip is a slightly conical version of our classic glass tip. It makes for easy cone rolling while maintaining the ‘glass effect’. The glass effect is the beautiful feeling of glass on your lips which isn’t absorbent like paper. This way you get to enjoy the best rolling paper in the world (which is the best way to smoke in our opinion) combined with a smooth cool glass tip on your lip.



Individually packaged / 25 per jar