RAW Hemp Wick, the natural alternative to butane lighters and sulfur matches, in an extra-large bundle! Hemp is a naturally resilient (and truly amazing) plant that it does not require any pesticides or herbicides to grow healthy and strong! Our hemp farmers grow in small batches on small terraces in Europe, and our beeswax comes from a small bee apiary managed by the President of the Polish Association of Beekeepers.