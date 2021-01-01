About this product

RAW Hemp Wick is a natural alternative to butane lighters and sulfur matches. There are only 2 ingredients in our Hemp Wick: top quality European sourced hemp that is naturally grown without pesticides or synthetic fertilizers and beeswax from holistic natural beekeeping. The most natural way to light the purest unrefined rolling papers!



Instructions: Light end, tilt up or down to control flame, light your RAW Rolling Paper!