About this product

We collabed with the truly bad ass Jada Stevens for the RAW x Jada Stevens Rolling Tray! The limited-edition metal tray features the mugshot of the one & only Jada Stevens, along with a few of her smoking essentials: RAW Classic 1 ¼ Papers, RAW Pre-Rolled Tips, a RAW Cork Clipper & a RAW Crystal Ashtray! Finished with a clear coating so it’s rust and & wear resistant, this rolling tray RAWks!