We collabed with world famous artists to create the RAW Artist Series! We teamed up with Jeremy Fish for this rolling tray and it came out RAWesome! The RAW Artist Series Rolling Tray: Jeremy Fish is limited edition so it may be sold out but we left it here because it’s so beautiful. Check out the magnetic tray cover that Jeremy Fish designed with this too – the RAW Artist Series Tray Cover: Jeremy Fish!