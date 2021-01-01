About this product

You asked us to make this and here it is! This the new low-profile plant based RAW Magnetic Stash Jar. It has a silicone insert perfect for dabs or concentrates, or you can take the silicone insert out and use it for buds. Close it up and magnetically attach it to a rolling tray to keep your stash safe. And it’s low profile so the magnetic tray cover goes right over it so you can have the perfect stash setup and keep your stash away from your roommates.