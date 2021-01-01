About this product
Masterfully crafted from naturally unrefined, pure hemp with no added chalk or dyes! RAW Organic Hemp Papers are made using a special pure water method that naturally results a very thin light tan paper that burns extra slow and extra clean.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
RAW Natural Rolling Papers have developed a cult-like following. RAW are pure, less processed rolling papers unlike anything that you have ever seen or smoked. Because they contain a hybrid blend of unbleached (not chlorine whitened) fibers, the paper is a translucent natural light brown color. RAW is so thin that you can see through it.