About this product

The only thing better than RAW Organic Hemp paper is a LOT of RAW Organic Hemp Paper! The RAW Organic Hemp Creaseless 1¼ has 300 sheets of the best hemp rolling paper in the world, non-folded (creaseless)! We change the direction of the paper in the pack every couple dozen sheets to naturally help prevent gum curling. (Our gum is truly only pure tree sap, so it absorbs humidity and can naturally curl. If they curl just hold the sheet taught and blow warm air – exhale – onto the gumline, that straightens them right out.)