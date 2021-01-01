About this product

The gold standard of cone tips – RAW Perfecto Cone Tips are stiffer and optimized for tightly packed cones. We use this same cut in our RAWthentic Cones and we won’t settle for anything but the best. It’s not the easiest tip to roll, however many real smokers love this tip!



Pro tip: One side has perforations in order to make rolling your preferred inside shape (“Z” or “W”) easier, or for RAWesome rolling artists that want to get tricky!