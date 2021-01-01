About this product

Brought to you by RAW in collaboration with legendary smoking enthusiast B-Real of Cypress Hill – RAW x Phuncky Feel Glass Tips are insane in the membrane! B-Real is the originator of the glass tip and the true OG. All glass-tip-roads lead back to B-Real. We all owe a debt of gratitude to this legend for creating the entire genre of glass tips! These original glass tips are the true classic and we recommend starting with them! After all, it’s always best to start in the very beginning and there is no copying the originator!



Individually packaged / 75 per jar