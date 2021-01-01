About this product

Keep your pre-rolls from getting crushed on a night out with the RAW Pre-Rawlet! The reinforced exterior has the protection of a hard shell case but is wrapped in a wax coated fabric for increased durability. We also used a super-tough silicone zipper to give you best odor protection possible. And of course we went overboard protecting what’s inside the case with elastic bands on both sides, so you can safely carry up to 8 King Size RAW Cones with you because some nights 8 is enough….