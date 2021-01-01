About this product
Always use protection! Stop getting ash and burn marks on your shirt / pants / shoes / couch / carpet / spacesuit with our latest invention – The RAW Catcher! Put the RAW Tip through the Catcher’s holder and smoke it like you would normally – the heat-resistant nylon body will catch your ash as your smoke! The RAW Catcher also has a flat base so you can set your cone down anywhere it’s stable. Our new and improved version has a rubberized holder! US Patent Pending #RAWinnovation
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
RAW Natural Rolling Papers have developed a cult-like following. RAW are pure, less processed rolling papers unlike anything that you have ever seen or smoked. Because they contain a hybrid blend of unbleached (not chlorine whitened) fibers, the paper is a translucent natural light brown color. RAW is so thin that you can see through it.