About this product
Original Tips are meticulously crafted from naturally unrefined long fibers using an original type Fourdrinier paper machine – we’ve spared no expense. RAW Original Tips roll up smooth and have enough structural integrity to maintain their shape and rigidity even when wet. We carefully lay out and cut the paper properly with the grain so they roll smoothly (instead of squaring as many other tips from inferior companies do).
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
RAW Natural Rolling Papers have developed a cult-like following. RAW are pure, less processed rolling papers unlike anything that you have ever seen or smoked. Because they contain a hybrid blend of unbleached (not chlorine whitened) fibers, the paper is a translucent natural light brown color. RAW is so thin that you can see through it.