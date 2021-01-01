About this product

The Raw Wooden Trident holds THREE hand rolls or pre-rolled cones at once but still provides a balanced and even draw. It brings your smoking experience to LEVEL 3! Ideal for parties or sharing with friends, just remember: sharing is caring!



All RAW Wooden Holders are handmade from sustainable woods. No two holders are the same due to the natural color and growth patterns of the wood. The Trident was designed to look like the inside of a peace sign!