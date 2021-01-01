About this product
The Triple Flip can be used all together or take off one panel and use it as a prep tray, rolling tray, etc. The locking magnet system allows customization into 8 different configurations and includes an integrated ashtray. It comes in handy when rolling with friends or when you’re working on a unique RAWling creation!
About this brand
RAW Natural Rolling Papers have developed a cult-like following. RAW are pure, less processed rolling papers unlike anything that you have ever seen or smoked. Because they contain a hybrid blend of unbleached (not chlorine whitened) fibers, the paper is a translucent natural light brown color. RAW is so thin that you can see through it.