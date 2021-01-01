Just like a ripe blood orange, this lemonade is satisfyingly sweet with a deep red color. You can taste the sunshine in every bottle of Ray’s Blood Orange Lemonade. Each Ray’s Lemonade is carefully crafted with premium ingredients to ensure an unmatched experience. Whether you choose to microdose throughout the day, or are looking for a more intense experience, Ray’s Lemonade 100mg THC promises that you’ll find liquid sunshine in a bottle.