A satisfying cherry flavor makes Ray’s Chery Lemonade the sweetest flavor in our lineup. For those who need a little more sweetness and happiness in their life. Enjoy the same power from lil’ Ray’s Lemonade minis as you do from our big bottles. Each cap full of lil’ Ray’s is 5mg, allowing you to microdose throughout the day. Lil’ Rays promises to deliver a satisfying high with an unmatched flavor.
Ray's Lemonade
There’s nothing quite like a refreshing mix of ingenuity, flavor, and a touch of cannabis.
Our lemonade is designed to bring you a great high, courtesy of the fast-acting THC and CBD oils we use in our product. We currently have seven different flavors available. When you open a bottle of Ray’s Infused Lemonade™, you’re preparing to enjoy a delicious drink made with high-quality ingredients.
