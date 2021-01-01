About this product

A satisfying cherry flavor makes Ray’s Chery Lemonade the sweetest flavor in our lineup. For those who need a little more sweetness and happiness in their life. Enjoy the same power from lil’ Ray’s Lemonade minis as you do from our big bottles. Each cap full of lil’ Ray’s is 5mg, allowing you to microdose throughout the day. Lil’ Rays promises to deliver a satisfying high with an unmatched flavor.

