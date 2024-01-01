The most subtle combination of flavor in our lineup, Dragon Fruit is perfectly balanced for those who prefer a more nuanced experience. Each Ray’s Lemonade is carefully crafted with premium ingredients to ensure an unmatched experience. Whether you choose to microdose throughout the day, or are looking for a more intense experience, Ray’s Lemonade 100mg THC promises that you’ll find liquid sunshine in a bottle.
