About this product

Huckleberry is the unmistakable taste of summer in the Pacific Northwest, and Ray’s Huckleberry Lemonade tastes like natural fresh huckleberries. Each Ray’s Lemonade is carefully crafted with premium ingredients to ensure an unmatched experience. Whether you choose to microdose throughout the day, or are looking for a more intense experience, Ray’s Lemonade 100mg THC promises that you’ll find liquid sunshine in a bottle.