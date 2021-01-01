About this product

Huckleberry is the unmistakable taste of summer in the Pacific Northwest, and Ray’s Huckleberry Lemonade tastes like natural fresh huckleberries. Enjoy the same power from lil’ Ray’s Lemonade minis as you do from our big bottles. Each cap full of lil’ Ray’s is 5mg, allowing you to microdose throughout the day. Lil’ Rays promises to deliver a satisfying high with an unmatched flavor.

