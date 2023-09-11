Fireweed Cannabis
Logo for Fireweed Cannabis
Fireweed Cannabis

Snoqualmie, WA
2273.1 miles away
About this dispensary

Fireweed Cannabis

Dispensary owned by the Snoqualmie Tribe! Bringing you some of the best weed and prices in the state.

Leafly member since 2024

Followers: 0
37500 SE North Bend Way, Suite 2B, Snoqualmie, WA
Call 4252929505
License 436598
ATMStorefrontVeteran discountIndigenous owned

Hours and Info (PT)

sunday
9am - 11pm
monday
9am - 11pm
tuesday
9am - 11pm
wednesday
9am - 11pm
thursday
9am - 11pm
friday
9am - 11pm
saturday
9am - 11pm

store Info

Today’s hours
Open until 11pm PT
TimeSame dayPaymentCash

