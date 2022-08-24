Our new Iced Tea Lemonade will refresh you on the hottest days and bring some sunshine to you on the cloudy days with its fine tea and Ray's lemonade flavor! Each Ray's Lemonade is carefully crafted with premium ingredients to ensure an unmatched experience. Whether you choose to microdose throughout the day or are looking for a more intense experience, Ray's Lemonade 100mg THC promises that you'll find liquid sunshine in a bottle.