About this product
Our new Iced Tea Lemonade will refresh you on the hottest days and bring some sunshine to you on the cloudy days with its fine tea and Ray's lemonade flavor! Each Ray's Lemonade is carefully crafted with premium ingredients to ensure an unmatched experience. Whether you choose to microdose throughout the day or are looking for a more intense experience, Ray's Lemonade 100mg THC promises that you'll find liquid sunshine in a bottle.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Ray's Lemonade
There’s nothing quite like a refreshing mix of ingenuity, flavor, and a touch of cannabis.
Our lemonade is designed to bring you a great high, courtesy of the fast-acting THC and CBD oils we use in our product. When you open a bottle of Ray’s Infused Lemonade™, you’re preparing to enjoy a delicious drink made with high-quality ingredients.
State License(s)
416538