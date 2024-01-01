The sweet and tropical taste of fresh mangoes is bottled into a delicious drink. Ray’s Mango Lemonade is for those who need their own little island getaway. Each Ray’s Lemonade is carefully crafted with premium ingredients to ensure an unmatched experience. Enjoy the same power from lil’ Ray’s Lemonade minis as you do from our big bottles. Each cap full of lil’ Ray’s is 5mg, allowing you to microdose throughout the day. Lil’ Rays promises to deliver a satisfying high with an unmatched flavor.

