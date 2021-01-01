About this product
A perfect combination of sweet and tart makes our Ray’s Original Lemonade stand out. It’s perfectly refreshing, and its popularity proves the adage that flavor is king. Each Ray’s Lemonade is carefully crafted with premium ingredients to ensure an unmatched experience. Whether you choose to microdose throughout the day, or are looking for a more intense experience, Ray’s Lemonade 100mg THC promises that you’ll find liquid sunshine in
a bottle.
About this brand
Ray's Lemonade
There’s nothing quite like a refreshing mix of ingenuity, flavor, and a touch of cannabis.
Our lemonade is designed to bring you a great high, courtesy of the fast-acting THC and CBD oils we use in our product. We currently have seven different flavors available. When you open a bottle of Ray’s Infused Lemonade™, you’re preparing to enjoy a delicious drink made with high-quality ingredients.
