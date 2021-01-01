About this product

A perfect combination of sweet and tart makes our Ray’s Original Lemonade stand out. It’s perfectly refreshing, and its popularity proves the old adage that flavor is king. Enjoy the same power from lil’ Ray’s Lemonade minis as you do from our big bottles. Each cap full of lil’ Ray’s is 5mg, allowing you to microdose throughout the day. Lil’ Rays promises to deliver a satisfying high with an unmatched flavor.

