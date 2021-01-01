About this product
Looking for the relief of CBD with a touch of THC? Our 10mg THC/100mg CBD is for you. Our Ray’s Pineapple Lemonade tastes like fresh pineapple juice blended into our original lemonade. It’s that perfect high note, and a balanced combination of sweet and tart. Each Ray’s Lemonade is carefully crafted with premium ingredients to ensure an unmatched experience. The Ray’s 10:100mg formulation offers the opportunity to have a less-intense more-relaxing experience.
Ray's Lemonade
There’s nothing quite like a refreshing mix of ingenuity, flavor, and a touch of cannabis.
Our lemonade is designed to bring you a great high, courtesy of the fast-acting THC and CBD oils we use in our product. We currently have seven different flavors available. When you open a bottle of Ray’s Infused Lemonade™, you’re preparing to enjoy a delicious drink made with high-quality ingredients.
