Our Ray’s Pineapple Lemonade tastes like fresh pineapple juice blended into our original lemonade. It’s that perfect high note, and a balanced combination of sweet and tart. Each Ray’s Lemonade is carefully crafted with premium ingredients to ensure an unmatched experience. Whether you choose to microdose throughout the day, or are looking for a more intense experience, Ray’s Lemonade 100mg THC promises that you’ll find liquid sunshine in a bottle.