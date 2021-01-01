About this product

Our Ray’s Pineapple Lemonade tastes like fresh pineapple juice blended into our original lemonade. It’s that perfect high note, and a balanced combination of sweet and tart. Enjoy the same power from lil’ Ray’s Lemonade minis as you do from our big bottles. Each cap full of lil’ Ray’s is 5mg, allowing you to microdose throughout the day. Lil’ Rays promises to deliver a satisfying high with an unmatched flavor.

