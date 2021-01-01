About this product
This wonderful blend of THC and CBD makes for an intense, long-lasting, and complex high. Deliciously sweet and refreshingly tart, Ray’s Raspberry Lemonade is bursting with the flavor of vine-ripened raspberries. Each Ray’s Lemonade is carefully crafted with premium ingredients to ensure an unmatched experience. Whether you choose to microdose throughout the day, or are looking for a more intense experience, Ray’s Lemonade promises that you’ll find liquid sunshine in a bottle.
About this brand
Ray's Lemonade
There’s nothing quite like a refreshing mix of ingenuity, flavor, and a touch of cannabis.
Our lemonade is designed to bring you a great high, courtesy of the fast-acting THC and CBD oils we use in our product. We currently have seven different flavors available. When you open a bottle of Ray’s Infused Lemonade™, you’re preparing to enjoy a delicious drink made with high-quality ingredients.
