Fruity and sweet with a touch of cannabis. What’s not to like about our Strawberry flavor? Enjoy the same power from Lil’ Ray’s Lemonade as our traditional-sized bottle in a sleeker, more convenient bottle. Whether you choose to microdose throughout the day or experience the dose of your choosing, Lil’ Rays promises to deliver a satisfying high with an unmatched flavor of strawberry and a touch of cannabis.



