About this product

Our Face masks were designed specifically for comfort and durability while providing the most complete light spectrum protection. Face masks are an absolute safety necessity for covering all exposed areas of the face and neck while reducing glare on your eyes. The incredibly versatile design allows wearers to customize their protection to best fit their work environments. The lightweight construction provides comfort and breath-ability without compromising protection. The amazing fabric options will maintain consistent temperatures in all climates. Our face masks provide a wonderful and effective option that will fit you and your protection needs.



Made from quick dry fabric.

Performance inspired design and stitching for all around comfort.

All fabrics are tested in accordance with the American Association of Textile Chemist and Colorist (AATCC).

Our fabrics provide up to 99% light transmission reduction.

All RayWear clothing has been tested 50+ UPF

RayWear – protection crafted for durability and comfort.