About this product

Ingredients: 350mg of CBD, arnica, calendula, camphor essential oil, cayenne, lavender essential oil, menthol crystals, rue, St. John’s Wort and wintergreen essential oil.



Life’s bumps and bruises leave their marks on us physically. Sometimes they manifest as the actual bumps and bruises of physical trauma. But mostly we see it in chronic diseases like arthritis or in general muscle and joint stiffness. In each of these manifestations, we experience pain -- pain caused by stagnant blood and energy which prevent our tissues from receiving the nutrients they need to recover and function properly.



The herbs in this formula specialize in sending fresh blood and energy to areas where blood and energy are stagnant, which causes pain and stiffness. For pain to decrease and healing to increase, the body needs to move out waste products and move in fresh materials (blood). Whether you're dealing with acute pain and soreness from injury, chronic pain and stiffness from arthritis or the occasional stiff neck, Maintenance + Repair can both get you moving again and keep you running smoothly.