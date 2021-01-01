About this product
Ingredients: 350mg of CBD, arnica, calendula, camphor essential oil, cayenne, lavender essential oil, menthol crystals, rue, St. John’s Wort and wintergreen essential oil.
Life’s bumps and bruises leave their marks on us physically. Sometimes they manifest as the actual bumps and bruises of physical trauma. But mostly we see it in chronic diseases like arthritis or in general muscle and joint stiffness. In each of these manifestations, we experience pain -- pain caused by stagnant blood and energy which prevent our tissues from receiving the nutrients they need to recover and function properly.
The herbs in this formula specialize in sending fresh blood and energy to areas where blood and energy are stagnant, which causes pain and stiffness. For pain to decrease and healing to increase, the body needs to move out waste products and move in fresh materials (blood). Whether you're dealing with acute pain and soreness from injury, chronic pain and stiffness from arthritis or the occasional stiff neck, Maintenance + Repair can both get you moving again and keep you running smoothly.
Life’s bumps and bruises leave their marks on us physically. Sometimes they manifest as the actual bumps and bruises of physical trauma. But mostly we see it in chronic diseases like arthritis or in general muscle and joint stiffness. In each of these manifestations, we experience pain -- pain caused by stagnant blood and energy which prevent our tissues from receiving the nutrients they need to recover and function properly.
The herbs in this formula specialize in sending fresh blood and energy to areas where blood and energy are stagnant, which causes pain and stiffness. For pain to decrease and healing to increase, the body needs to move out waste products and move in fresh materials (blood). Whether you're dealing with acute pain and soreness from injury, chronic pain and stiffness from arthritis or the occasional stiff neck, Maintenance + Repair can both get you moving again and keep you running smoothly.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Real Wellness by Ricky Williams
RW is a thoughtfully curated line of cannabis and herbal-infused products developed for the sophisticated, health-conscious consumer. Our consumers are people on the hunt for innovative and effective ways to awaken their inner physicians. At RW, we honor that no two individuals’ experiences are the same. We encourage the consumer to experiment and identify what is most helpful to re-connecting to her body’s innate intelligence and self-healing process.
RW's herbal-based wellness products can be incorporated into daily routines. Through our carefully chosen delivery methods of salves, tonics and vape cartridges, our products empower our clientele to harness the positive effects of herbs like cannabis in a more conscious and controlled way. With our products, even those who are trying cannabis for the first time can feel comfortable exploring its healing benefits.
RW's herbal-based wellness products can be incorporated into daily routines. Through our carefully chosen delivery methods of salves, tonics and vape cartridges, our products empower our clientele to harness the positive effects of herbs like cannabis in a more conscious and controlled way. With our products, even those who are trying cannabis for the first time can feel comfortable exploring its healing benefits.