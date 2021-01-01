About this product
REBEL Relax+Restore Deep Sleep Formula Full Spectrum CBD 1000mg is infused with a calming and soothing blend of essential oil extracts. These sublingual drops are formulated to help Relax+Restore your mind and body at the end of your day. A perfect addition to your food, drink or apply directly under your tongue.
SPECS:
1000mg CBD per Bottle - Chamomile Flavor
Convenient and discreet
Dry herbs are infused in our proprietary blend for 72 hours
Organically Grown Practices
