REBEL Relax+Restore Deep Sleep Formula Full Spectrum CBD 1000mg is infused with a calming and soothing blend of essential oil extracts. These sublingual drops are formulated to help Relax+Restore your mind and body at the end of your day. A perfect addition to your food, drink or apply directly under your tongue.



SPECS:

1000mg CBD per Bottle - Chamomile Flavor

Convenient and discreet

Dry herbs are infused in our proprietary blend for 72 hours

Organically Grown Practices