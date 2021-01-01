About this product

Height: 16 Inch

Thickness: 7mm

Joint: 19mm Elephant Joint

Color: Clear

Logo Color: Frosted

Used with: Flower

100% High grade borosilicate glass



The beaker water pipe is one of the most popular styles today, and for good reasons. This beaker water pipe from RIG has the classic laboratory themed look, sitting at 16 inches tall and 7mm thick. The beaker shape make it harder for it to get knocked over, making it a great home-piece. The RIG beaker water pipe generates a lot of smoke, and will satisfy even the most veteran of tokers.