About this product
Height: 16 Inch
Thickness: 7mm
Joint: 19mm Elephant Joint
Color: Clear
Logo Color: Frosted
Used with: Flower
100% High grade borosilicate glass
The beaker water pipe is one of the most popular styles today, and for good reasons. This beaker water pipe from RIG has the classic laboratory themed look, sitting at 16 inches tall and 7mm thick. The beaker shape make it harder for it to get knocked over, making it a great home-piece. The RIG beaker water pipe generates a lot of smoke, and will satisfy even the most veteran of tokers.
About this brand
Rebel Initiate Glassworks
Rebel Initiate Glassworks(RIG) aim to bring top quality smoking accessories to tokers everywhere. The commitment to the creation of every single product sold is the reason why Rebel Initiate Glassworks(RIG) is the ultimate choice for all your smoking accessory needs. You can expect nothing but the best in terms of production and customer service when you are looking for the best products in the industry.