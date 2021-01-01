About this product

Height: 16 Inch

Thickness: 7mm

Joint: 19mm Elephant Joint

Color: Clear

Logo Color: Frosted

Used with: Flower

100% High grade borosilicate glass



The straight tube water pipe is A perfect combination of classicism and minimalism. Unlike other fancy shaped water pipes, this RIG straight tube water pipe keeps things simple. Smoke come down submerged triple-slit downstem, diffused through the water and shoot straight up the 7mm tubing and into the lungs. This sturdy 7mm straight water pipe by RIG hits extremely well, with great looking simplistic style and also is very easy to clean.