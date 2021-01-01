About this product

Height: 9 inch

Bottom Diameter: 100mm

Color: Clear

Logo Color: Frosted

Used with: Concentrate & Flower

100% High grade borosilicate glass

High quality quartz banger included



The "Renegade" from RIG has a simple, stylish yet efficient design. Sitting at 9 inches tall, the built in perc help produces very clean and smooth hits with each inhale. It also has a reclaimer that prevents the inside of the rig from getting dirty, and all the cumulated oil can be used for other purposes.