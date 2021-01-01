About this product
Joint: 14mm
Color: Clear
The high quality quartz bangers from RIG come in 45 degree angle, and in both flat-top and slanted-top variants. RIG accessories are constructed with the same precision and craftsmanship as all our other products. We aim to deliver optimal experience with every RIG piece.
About this brand
Rebel Initiate Glassworks
Rebel Initiate Glassworks(RIG) aim to bring top quality smoking accessories to tokers everywhere. The commitment to the creation of every single product sold is the reason why Rebel Initiate Glassworks(RIG) is the ultimate choice for all your smoking accessory needs. You can expect nothing but the best in terms of production and customer service when you are looking for the best products in the industry.