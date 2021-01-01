About this product

Frosty Jesus (OGK X Jesus OG) bred by Rebel Spirit Cannabis is a classic combination bringing back that fuzzy high enhanced by an OGK overtone. Given its OG Kush roots, you are sure to taste the gas with a hint of lemon peel. This strains exudes an intense amount of resin that will raise your spirits and make you feel like a Rebel. With both parents' lineage containing OG Kush, the structure is tight and tall, with lower axial limbs that need support, since they will grow as tall as the tops. Frosty Jesus is not a heavy feeder. This strain does well in greenhouses and indoors. This is a clone-only strain and is not available to the public.