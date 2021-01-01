About this product

Jacky Girl (Jack X GSC) bred by Rebel Spirit Cannabis is akin to a Jack Herer on steroids. If Jack is your go-to, then friend, this strain was made for you! This strain has an amazing terpene profile that expresses earthy lemon and a hint of bright forest reminiscent of the early spring woods. If you need some motivation in your day Jacky Girl with a cup of coffee in the morning will get you going. Bred to perform well both indoors and in greenhouses. Jacky Girl is a taller plant that grows similarly to Jack Herer. This strain likes to reach towards the sun and needs plenty of room to spread out. The flowers are not too dense and are full of critrusy resin. The buds grow a bit bigger than the original GSC. This is a clone-only strain and is not available to the public.